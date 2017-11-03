Podium finish for Sarah in Snowdonia

Halifax Harriers’ Sarah Cumber had a brilliant run at the Snowdonia Marathon, where she finished third.

The race is one of the toughest road marathons in the UK, starting from Llanberis with a flat couple of miles before the first major climb of over 200m.

That is followed by a fast descent, then another climb at 13 miles followed by the killer hill at 22 miles with a climb again of 200m.

It is then a fast descent on dirt paths before the last road section into the finish.

The weather was cool with mist on the high sections of the route. Sarah started to make her way through the field in the second half, running strongly up the steeper sections.

The ladies race was won in a record time of 2:57:34 by Hayley Munn, followed by Andrea Rowlands in 3:01:38. Sarah was third in 3:13:39.

Also running for Halifax Harriers was Susan Corney, who finished in 5:35:58.