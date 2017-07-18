Can Duffy inspire Featherstone in Toulouse?

Featherstone Rovers, whose final league game in Toulouse will have a potentially decisive impact on Halifax’s top four chances, have unveiled the Swinton coach John Duffy as their new boss.

Rovers, sitting third in the Championship but beaten 28-8 by Fax last weekend, sprang a surprise on Monday when they axed John Sharp with immediate effect.

Duffy quit Swinton shortly after and, in a series of events that moved so swiftly they suggest that Sharp’s fate had been decided some time ago, was paraded by Rovers 24 hours later.

“Featherstone is a massive club, with a proud history, and it is a privilege to be given the chance to join the long list of great coaches who have worked at the Rovers,” said Duffy.

“I certainly buy in to the ethos surrounding the club and want to be a part of the journey it is going on.

“The Qualifiers are just around the corner but we have one final league game remaining, so I have time to get amongst the players and assess where the squad is at.

“These are exciting times for Rovers fans and I am sure the players are looking forward to ripping into the Super 8s next month.”

What impact Duffy’s arrival has this weekend - which is all Fax officials will be interested in - is open to debate.

But if Rovers can win in the South of France, securing Fax’s top four status before their own game against leaders Hull KR on Sunday, no one will be complaining.