Fax bounce back to form by thrashing Sheffield in Championship

Halifax returned to form after back to back losses with a blistering 54-0 demolition of Sheffield at Belle Vue.

Richard Marshall’s side, beaten by Toulouse and London in crucial games, were a class above the Eagles, romping to a matchwinning 32-0 half time lead, with outstanding centre James Woodburn-Hall creating two tries himself and creating two more for young winger Connor McGrath, who went on to claim his first professional hat trick.

The visitors hit the front six minutes in, Grix moving the ball out to Woodburn-Hall, who stepped and twisted past Menzie Yere to score.

They might have scored on the next set, Scott Murrell breaking from deep, but his pass to Ben Johnston being knocked down by a desperate defender.

Grix turned provider on the other flank on the quarter hour, a little kick creating a try for Steve Tyrer, who converted for a 10-0 lead.

Woodburn-Hall scored again almost immediately with more neat footwork and then, with the visitors rampant, sent McGrath sprinting away to the corner on the half hour, Tyrer making it 20-0.

Johnston then touched down from Murrell’s underarm pass by the posts and Woodburn-Hall carved out a second for McGrath with some more classic centre play.

The Eagles almost inevitably offered more resistance in the minutes after the second half restart, but Fax added to their tally on 51 minutes, hooker Matthew Wilkinson scooting over from close range and Tyrer converting for 38-0

The substitution of Murrell and Will Sharp forced Fax to reshuffle their attacking options, but they added to their tally when young prop Elliot Morris twisted over, Tyrer bringing the score up to 44-0.

Normal service resumed five minutes from time, Woodburn-Hall ripping the defence apart and McGrath finishing with aplomb in the corner.

Brandon Douglas then powered under the posts, Tyrer converting, to complete an impressive afternoon’s work.

Halifax: Sharp; McGrath, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall, Worrincy; Murrell, Johnston; Cahalane, Moore, Murray, Grady, Barber, Grix. Subs: Morris, Fairbank, Douglas, Wilkinson

Sheffield: Owens; Lo, Yere, Flynn, Millar; Brown, Minchella; Wheeldon, Fozard, Mexico, James, Scott, Hope. Subs: Green, Cox, Burns, Johnson

Referee: T. Grant