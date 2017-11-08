Fax confirm Boxing Day clash with Bulls at Odsal

Halifax have confirmed a second pre-season fixture, announcing a Boxing Day visit to Odsal to play Bradford Bulls with a 3pm kick off.

It is likely to be the only time the derby rivals will meet in 2018 following the Bulls’ relegation to League 1.

Richard Marshall’s side are already committed to another away day at Featherstone on January 14.

But while the 2017 Coach of the Year nominee is still finalising his team’s programme, it seems likely there will be at least one more outing before the Championship kicks off in early February.

The game at Odsal will not be a shared gate, with Fax’s share of the revenue coming from all pre-sold tickets purchased from the Shay. The club can be contacted on 01422 342792.