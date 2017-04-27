Fax cup game brought forward

HalIfax RLFC’s sixth round Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie at Featherstone Rovers will be played on Thursday, May 11 (8.0).

The game has been brought forward from the weekend at accommodate Sky Sport coverage.

Halifax won 36-12 at Whitehaven on Sunday while divisional rivals Featherstone went into Tuesday evening’s draw after a 30-4 home win over Oldham.

Meanwhile, Halifax-born Gareth Widdop will miss England’s mid-season Test match against Samoa.

The stand-off, 28, suffered knee ligament damage playing for NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons during their defeat by Sydney Roosters on Tuesday and could be out for six weeks.