Fax foes fly in giant Samoan

Hull Kingston Rovers could unleash king-sized prop Mose Masoe on Halifax in Sunday’s opening Super 8s Qualifier at Craven Park.

The 6ft 6in, 20 stone Samoan international was due to fly in to Britain today after signing for the Robins until the end of the season.

Rovers are desperate to regain top-flight status and they believe that Masoe could be the man to help them achieve that.

The 28-year-old has played for the Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers, St George Illawarra Dragons as well as St Helens, with whom he won the 2014 Super League championship.

The Rovers Supporters Group have paid the travel costs of Masoe, who was granted a visa over the weekend, and coach Tim Sheens believes the player will “add a different element” to his side’s pack.

Halifax will go into the game as big under dogs, even though they beat Hull KR 28-6 at the Shay nine days ago to claim a top four finishing place in the Championship.