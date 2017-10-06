Fax keep Fairbank, Frazer Morris offered permanent deal

Halifax have confirmed the retention of another key forward, Jacob Fairbank, for 2018.

Fairbank, the latest member of the fabled Elland rugby league dynasty, has signed a new one year deal with an option for 2019.

The former Huddersfield player, who began his career with the Giants before joining Fax, will again be a mainstay of coach Richard Marshall’s pack.

“Jacob’s been great for us this year,” said Marshall, who ended the season with Fairbank playing from the bench to accommodate playmaker Simon Grix at loose forward.

“He’s a local lad and he loves playing here, but again he was a player who was not short of interest from other clubs.

“You can’t question Jacob’s commitment to the cause; he played a number of games this year with a broken hand and that kind of attitude goes a long way with me.

“His game suits the way we play. He’s a high energy player who can do big minutes in the middle.

“Jacob would want to start every week if he could, so we’ll see whether we continue with Simon playing in the middle next year or not.

“Wherever he plays though, he certainly stiffens us up as a team.”

Fairbank is one of a series of expected announcements, with Marshall tipped to keep the majority of the team that finished fourth in the Championship together.

With minimal incomings expected, one player who looks unlikely to stay at the club permanently is Wakefield’s Samoan forward Michael Sio.

Sio, joined Fax on loan in transfer deadline week and was a quietly consistent presence, mainly at loose forward, as the club clinched their spot in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

“Mikey’s contracted to Wakefield, so he’s gone back there,” said Marshall, who confirmed he had offered a deal to another player with Trinity connections, the young forward Frazer Morris.

“The indication he gave me was that he wants to fight for his place in their team.”