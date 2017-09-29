Fax re-sign Grady for 2018 season

Halifax have confirmed the re-signing of back rower Shane Grady for 2018.

Grady, who began his career with hometown club Widnes, was signed from Dewsbury last winter, initially to complement workaholic back rower Dane Manning.

But when Manning quit the club amid a round of cost cutting before Christmas, Grady found himself as one of the mainstays of Richard Marshall’s side.

The player’s performances meant he was a man in demand for next year, with at least two top Championship clubs making offers.

“Shane’s been great; he’s fitted really well into the group and his performances have reflected that,” said Marshall.

“He’s got Dane’s aggression and workrate, but he’s also got a kicking game and a nice offload in his game.

“There was some competition for him, so we’ve upgraded his contract to reflect the work he’s done this year.

“We’ve had great value from him this year; he’s not missed many games and he’s played big minutes for us.

“He can still improve as well. We’ll work with him to try and get some more subtleties into his game with the football and to adjust a couple of things on his defensive game.

“I think there’s more to come from him.”