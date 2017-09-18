Fax re-sign Tangata as Sharp takes big prizes at fans’ award night

Halifax have re-signed the Cook Islands forward Adam Tangata for 2018.

Tangata, who joined Fax three years ago from the NSW Cup, was unveiled at a supporters’ event over the weekend.

Tangata, one of the outstanding forwards in the Championship, had been tipped to move to a Super League club for next season with several clubs - notably Widnes, Salford and Wakefield - showing interest in the player over the last year.

Chris Chester’s Trinity had looked like frontrunners for his signature, but when that move broke down, Fax were able to secure a key talent for at least another 12 months.

It is the club’s first major recruitment announcement for next season, although coach Richard Marshall has already made clear there won’t be widespread changes to the squad that finished fourth in the Championship.

Australian prop Mitch Cahalane, who is returning to Sydney, is a confirmed departure, with questions marks over the futures of experienced duo Rob Worrincy and Ryan Boyle.

Full back Will Sharp cleaned up in the club’s end of season awards after an outstanding season, walking away with the Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player prizes.

Impressive forward Elliot Morris picked up the Shooting Star award, while Will Calcott - who made his first team debut in Friday night’s loss at Leigh - and utility back Jordan Syme collected the Reserves Player and Reserves Players’ Player prizes.

Fax coach Richard Marshall and talented young hooker Brandon Moore could pick up silverware at tonight’s Championship awards bash in Manchester; Marshall, Coach of the Year in 2015, is again on the short list, while Moore is up for the Young Player of the Year crown.