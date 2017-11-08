Fax sign Castleford forward Maher on season-long loan deal

Halifax’s fledgling tie-up with Super League Grand Finalists Castleford bore its first fruit today, with Tigers forward Will Maher heading to the Shay on loan.

Maher, a Cumbrian who played for Batley on a similar deal last season, will spend the whole of 2018 at the Shay under the terms of a deal agreed by coaches Richard Marshall and Daryl Powell.

The two sat down last week to discuss potential player movements, both on loan and dual registration.

“We had a really good meeting,” said Marshall, who worked with Maher when he was in charge of England’s Academy side three years ago.

“We talked about certain players who may or may not end up playing for us at some stage next year and Will was one of those.

“I worked with him when England played against the Australian Schoolboys three years now and he’s been in the system at Castleford since then.

“He’s a big man, a middle player, and he will give us a bit of size and presence, which we probably needed with Mitch Cahalane leaving us.

“It’s a season-long loan; very similar to the deal that we had for Brandon Douglas last summer.”