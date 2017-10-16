Fax sign Woodburn-Hall for next season

Talented centre James Woodburn-Hall has signed a new deal with Halifax, penning a contract for 2018 with an option for the following season.

The young Londoner, who played half back for the Broncos while he was still a schoolboy, had drifted out of the professional game before joining Fax’s reserve set up in the winter of 2015/6.

The Leeds Beckett student’s speed and footwork have since made him a key attacking threat for Richard Marshall’s side, although a combination of injuries and a trip to the Student World Cup in Australia with England meant he missed the bulk of the second half of Fax’s season.

But with five tries in 17 appearances in 2017 - two of which arrived in a dominant performance at Sheffield, where he also laid on a treble for young winger Conor McGrath - and an ability to play centre, full back or half back, Marshall will hoping to harness his talent on a more regular basis next season.

“Halifax is the right club for me at this stage of my career,” said Woodburn-Hall.

“They brought me in and gave me a new lease of life after I left London.

“Richard’s a great coach and I’ve learned a lot from him over the last couple of years.

“They’re a top four team and those are the clubs you want to play for.”

Woodburn-Hall will play alongside his England teammate Harry Kidd, who linked with Fax last week from League 1 outpost Gloucester, next season.