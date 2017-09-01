Fax to continue with DR, but Marshall talks down Ormsby rumours

Halifax seem likely to continue to use dual-registration in 2018, although it remains to be seen whether their current agreement with Salford will extend into a second season.

Fax fielded a number of Red Devils’ players during their successful push for a top four Championship finish, most successfully the prop Daniel Murray and the young half back Josh Wood.

Halifax-born back Niall Evalds, forwards Ryan Lannon and Jordan Walne, hooker Matthew Wilkinson and outside backs Jake Bibby and Connor Williams also pulled on the blue and white, with varying degrees of success.

Fax boss Richard Marshall confirmed the club’s use of a system that has always been a divisive, but potentially decisive, advantage during the league season was set to continue, perhaps with a different Super League side

“We are looking at our options as far as that’s concerned; nothing has been decided,” said Marshall.

“Salford is one of those options, but there is some other interest as well, so we’ll see.

“I think generally it’s worked for us this year, but like everything else in life it could probably be improved.

“Some week’s it’s been good, some of those players made a difference to us in important games, some weeks it’s not been so good; losing a couple the day we flew to Toulouse for a crucial game wasn’t great.

“We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s something we will do again.”

On the subject of permanent signings, Marshall said he expected this winter to be one of evolution and promotion rather than extensive changes.

And he dismissed at least one recent rumour that linked Fax to Huddersfield Giants former Warrington winger Gene Ormsby.

“I honestly don’t know where that’s come from,” said Marshall, who worked with Ormsby at the Wolves.

“I have spoken to a couple of outside backs, but he’s not one of them; I don’t even know who agent is.

“He’s got a three year deal at Huddersfield and I’d think he’d be too expensive for us.

“Having said that, if we was available we’d probably be interested in talking to him.

“Generally though, I don’t think there are going to be big changes.

“There’ll be a couple in and a couple out, but it will be about evolving the team and promoting some of our young players.”