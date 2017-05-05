Four Fax fans set to take on epic coast-to-coast challenge for charity

A group of Halifax RLFC fans is embarking on an epic coast to coast walk to spread a positive message of saving lives.

Robert Pidgeon, Rose O’Reilly, Stephen Pidgeon and Darren Leach will make their way from Robin Hood’s Bay to St Bees over 10 gruelling days through some of England’s most scenic and rugged terrain.

The party is undertaking this challenge in aid of ‘Heartbeat of Sport’, the defibrillator charity set up by former Fax forward Tony Tonks (pictured), to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the importance of accessible defibrillators in communities.

The group is funding all hotel and living costs themselves to allow all of the funds raised through their efforts to go directly to what is a fantastic cause.

Anybody wishing to donate to the group’s fundraising efforts can do so directly via the Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stephen-Pidgeon1.