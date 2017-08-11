Full-back Sharp signs new deal with Fax

The Halifax Courier can today exclusively reveal that Halifax RLFC full-back Will Sharp has signed a new contract for the 2018 season.

Sharp has been one of the stand-out performers for the club this season, and along with centre Steve Tyrer, has made it into the Kingstone Press Championship team of the year.

“There’s a really good set of lads here, and we all enjoy being around each other,” he said. “When everyone gets on well off the field it’s easier to do the job on the field; there’s a feeling that you don’t want to let the man next to you down. I’m very happy to have settled my future for next year; I never really considered moving anywhere else to be honest”.

When asked which were the key games for Halifax this season, Sharp said: “There’s been quite a few, but the last four of the regular season; especially Toulouse, but also Featherstone, Hull KR and obviously Bradford were massive games. We’ve had some big games all through the season really. We didn’t start too well, so our first win against Sheffield was important. We’ve been toughing it out all year; we work hard on our defence and I think that part of our game has been really good. Earlier in the season we kept coughing the ball up too much but that’s been much better recently.

“I’ve been happy with my own form this year, and I put some of that down to me getting involved in the game more. Last year I played mainly on the wing, and sometimes you’re not in the thick of things as much. Being at full back this season has given me more chances to get involved. I’m really pleased to get picked in the Championship team of the year; it always feels good to impress and to be included in any of these types of thing is nice, but I do think a lot of my team mates deserve some recognition too.

Halifax have some big games coming up over the next few weeks, and Sharp is relishing what lies ahead.

“The team spirit is great at the moment and we’re definitely excited about the qualifiers. The boys re all working hard and the mood in training is good. Personally I try to take things week by week and I try not to look too far forward. I try not to get too pumped up about games too early, so after

training I like to relax for a while before I get excited about the next match.

“Hopefully as a team we can keep playing well and give a good account of ourselves, and personally I want to keep playing well and enjoy the games. We want to keep on improving and see if we can build up a bit of momentum in this competition. We’ve played really well over the last few games but we’re not getting complacent and we know there’s always something that we need to improve on. We’re under no illusions; we know it will be hard playing against all these big teams, but it’s something that we’re all looking forward to, and we want to give a good account of ourselves.

“Sometimes it’s as much about who is going to lose a game as about who is going to win it.”