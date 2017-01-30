Fax boss Marshall faces selection conundrum after Moore ruled out

Halifax coach Richard Marshall faces a major selection decision for Sunday’s Championship opener against Featherstone at the Shay (3.0) after confirming that hooker Brandon Moore has been ruled out for at least eight weeks.

Moore underwent surgery last week after breaking his hand in Fax’s final pre season fixture against Salford, leaving Marshall with a dilemma over who - if anyone - will rotate with starting number nine Ben Kaye.

“It’s not great news for Brandon or us, that’s for sure,” said Marshall.

“He had an operation last week and he’s got a couple of screws in there now, so we’re looking at eight weeks minimum.

“I’m sure he’ll still come back and have a big year, because the level he’s been training and playing at showed some really good signs for his development.

“We’ve got a few options there, we can move Connor Robinson, Scott Murrell, Gareth Moore or Ben Johnston or Ben could play 80 minutes.

“There’s also the possibility of getting someone from Salford on dual reg.

“We’ll take a look at things over the next few days.”

Fax’s dual-registration deal with the Red Devils took an unexpected turn when the club allowed young backs Connor McGrath and Chester Butler to play for Ian Watson’s side in Sunday’s win over Hull FC in Manchester.

“Ian asked us if we had a couple of outside backs he could borrow for that game,” said Marshall.

“Connor is on the fringes of selection for us, Chester is on the fringes and I thought it would be good for their development.

“I went to watch them and they both played half an hour or so and played really well.

“They’ll come back full of confidence from that.”