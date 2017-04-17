Fax call up Woodburn-Hall, Evalds for Oldham clash

Halifax will make just two changes to his side for tonight’s Bank Holiday Championship fixture against Oldham at the Shay (7.30) calling up centre James Woodburn-Hall and Salford’s dual-registered utility back Niall Evalds.

Woodburn-Hall is a straight swap for the injured Ben Heaton, while Evalds will take his place on a bench that, unusually, contains just one specialist prop, former Castleford player Ryan Boyle.

Hooker Brandon Moore and the versatile Ed Barber are the other replacements, with Barber likely to find himself deployed in the middle of the field.

Cook Islands front rower Adam Tangata, who plugged the gap left by the early injury to Simon Grix in Friday’s 22-12 win over Bradford at Odsal, stays in the back row.

Fax boss Richard Marshall had mixed news on Heaton and Grix, whose departures clouded Good Friday’s convincing derby success.

Heaton has been cleared of a suspected fractured cheekbone, but will need to see a neurologist this week under the RFL’s concussion protocol before he can be considered for selection again.

Grix, whose elbow injury was causing Marshall major concern, will see a specialist on Tuesday to try and ascertain the extent of the damage.