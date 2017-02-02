Fax sign Australian prop on eve of Championship season

Halifax have made a surprise signing on the eve of the new Championship season, bagging Australian prop Alex Mammone on a season-long deal.

The former Manly and St George under 20s forward had been in England since the autumn after agreeing a three-month contract with London Broncos.

Courier Sport understands several clubs made offers to Mammone, including the Broncos, but

The 24 year old, who toured England with the AIS representative side in 2008, opted to join Richard Marshall’s side.

Fax have looked short of punch up front in pre season, with the close season departure of Richard Moore and the aborted signing of St Helens forward Matthew Haggerty leaving Marshall short of options.

Mammone was due to train with his new teammates on Thursday and Friday, with the results of those sessions likely to determine any role he plays in Sunday’s league opener against Featherstone at the Shay (3.0).