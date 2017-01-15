Halifax RLFC: Supporters put their shirts on Fax

Supporters of Halifax RLFC are being offered an unprecedented opportunity to become main shirt sponsors, under a ground-breaking initiative to help fund the club’s reserve grade.

Members of the newly formed ‘VP19’ club will each receive a 2017 reserve grade playing shirt, branded or personalised with whatever they wish, and will have the shirt signed, framed and presented to them at the end of the season.

“Whether it’s their name, business, their favourite charity or even a picture of their dog, it’s up to the supporter what they have on that shirt”, said commercial director, Chris Murgatroyd.

Following the RFL’s approval, the scheme was launched in December.

So far, 8 of the 19 available shirts have been snapped up by former directors, passionate supporters and even the father of a first team player.

Siddal sharpen their skills with Fax first team

Halifax RLFC’s first team killed two birds with one stone on December 30 as they trained at Siddal RLFC, and helped to nurture grassroots junior rugby.

Youngsters aged between 9 to 12 were separated into four rotating ‘skills zones’ lead by all the players, following Luke Ambler’s warm up session. ‘Fax’s professional coaches, including head coach Richard Marshall and strength and conditioning coach Andrew Holleyhead also helped improve catching, tackling and kicking skills. To get the team involved with your amateur club, call the office on 01422 342792.