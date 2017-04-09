Marshall praise for Worrincy’s moment of inspiration as Fax crack the top four

Halifax coach Richard Marshall credited a moment of magic from recalled winger Rob Worrincy for finally breaking Dewsbury’s resolve in Sunday’s Championship fixture at the Shay.

Fax were leading the win-less Rams 10-6 when Worrincy, recalled to the side after a fortnight on the sidelines, forced his way through a gap on half way, swerved round the cover defence and accelerated away to score.

Marshall’s side went on to win 34-6, a victory that left them level on points with London and Batley, but crucially inside the top four on scoring difference.

“I thought the Worrincy try was a big moment in the game,” said Marshall, who also had impressive centre Ben Heaton and young hooker Brandon Moore back in his side after lengthy injury absences.

“We’d just defended back to back sets and our discipline was shot to pieces and he made a try from nothing.

“That was the catalyst for us to go on and really dominate.

“Credit to Rob, he showed what a potent attacking player he is.

“There aren’t many players who can score those tries in this league.

“I thought Ben Heaton and Brandon Moore were good on their return.

“Ben didn’t look like a player who’s been out for seven weeks, he was very strong.

“Being in the top four now just tells us we are a decent team that’s improving.

“You deserve to be where you are, but it doesn’t mean a whole lot at the moment.”

Such a decisive outcome had looked a long way away at times during a turgid first half, which saw the Rams lead 6-0 until another fine winger’s finish, from James Saltonstall, levelled the scores on the final play of the half.

Marshall delivered a crucial team talk, one the former front rower admitted contained “a bit of everything”.

“I wasn’t that angry, but I was angry,” he said.

“The players brought it round really and took responsibility for their individual performances; we tweaked things a little bit and we spoke about what we needed to do in that first 10 minutes.

“If they had scored again early on, and gone to 12-0, the pressure would have been on, but our defence was pretty solid.

“I must credit Dewsbury for that first half, they taught us how to play.

“The Championship is very different from week to week, the referees, the teams, and the team we prepared to play against was very different to the one that turned up.

“They had three players in there from Wakefield and good players like Andy Kain and Jason Crookes missing.

“That poses problems that good teams overcome, but we weren’t a good team in that first half.

“We were a good team in the second half; we played at a different level, probably 60 or 70 per cent better.

“We did what we said we were going to do in attack and we didn’t falter in defence.”

The RFL have confirmed that Halifax’s Challenge Cup tie at Whitehaven later this month will be televised live on the BBC Sport website.