Siddal draw Pilkington Recs in Challenge Cup

National Conference champions Siddal will face St Helens side Pilkington Recs in the second round of the Challenge Cup after beating Milford 16-4 at the weekend in their first outing of 2017.

Gareth Greenwood’s side, who beat League 1 professionals Newcastle Thunder last season before eventually bowing out at Rochdale Hornets, will be wary of an away tie that has paired them against a fellow Premier Division side.

Pilkingtons were one of the few Premier Division sides to get the better of Siddal last year, winning the league game between the teams on Merseyside.

Draw: Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors, West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Haydock v Thornhill Trojans, Myton Warriors v York Acorn, London Chargers v Fryston Warriors, Kells v Rochdale Mayfield, Pilkington Recs v Siddal, Wigan St Patricks v Egremont Rangers