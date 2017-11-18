Marshall still hunting for fresh pack talent

Halifax are still in the market for another permanent signing for the 2018 Championship season.

Fax have so far made just one addition to the squad that finished 2017, with rookie prop Harry Kidd joining the club from League 1 outpost Gloucester.

Their new partnership with Castleford has also seen Tigers forward Will Maher link with the club on a season-long loan deal.

But coach Richard Marshall, who has focused on retaining the bulk of the side that finished in the top four last season, said he was still active in the transfer market.

“I’d like to sign someone else, probably a forward,” said Marshall.

“There are some players at the World Cup we’ve looked at, somewe can afford and some we can’t, and we’ve also looked closer to home.

“We’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

Marshall has also given three more young players, who all played for Fax’s reserves last summer, the chance to train alongside his first team in the run up to Christmas; Curtis Edwards-Hampson, Zak Dewhirst and Chris Cullimore.

Edwards-Hampson is the son of the former Fax, Wigan and GB full back Steve, Dewhirst was a highly rated junior who joined Warrington as a teenager before drifting out of the professional game and Cullimore, a former Elland amateur who works for Huddersfield Giants, made a fleeting first team appearance in the early rounds of this season’s Challenge Cup.

“It’s an opportunity for them,” said Marshall. “We’ll see if they can take it or not.”