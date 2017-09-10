Siddal unstoppable at Skirlaugh

Siddal rounded off another highly-satisfactory National Conference League programme with a 40-4 thrashing of relegation-threatened hosts Skirlaugh yesterday.

The Premier Division Leaders Shield winners had a 19th win of the campaign in the bag by half time as they roared into a 30-0 lead.

Gareth Greenwood’s side now face a five week break before their home Grand Final qualifying tie against runners-up Thatto Heath but the break should ensure everyone is fully fit.

Siddal opened the scoring in the third minute near Hull. Great passing between Finley Hickey, Joe Martin and Ben West enabled Freddie Walker to score in the corner and Gareth Blackburn added a great conversion.

Siddal’s second try came on eight minutes when Hickey’s high kick on the last tackle was dropped by Skirlaugh’s winger in the try area, leaving Blackburn with a simple finish. Blackburn converted to stretch Siddal’s lead to 12-0.

Skirlaugh couldn’t cope with Siddal’s speed around the ruck and on the quarter hour mark Martin danced round several stationary defenders to score Siddal’s third try by the posts. Blackburn’s kick made it 18-0.

Four minutes later Siddal were in again. A great pass from hooker Craig Sanderson put Ben Hinsley through a huge gap and after drawing the Skirlaugh fullback he gave an inside pass back to Sanderson who scored under the posts. Blackburn added his fourth conversion.

Siddal were in complete charge and at the end of the half a Skirlaugh hand knocked a Siddal pass straight into the hands of the onrushing Martin and he ran through and side stepped the fullback to score his second try by the posts. Blackburn knocked over another simple conversion.

Siddal picked up where they had left off. On 43 minutes Ben West made a great break down the left and Zack McComb continued the move. From the following play the ball was moved right where Shaun Garrod gave the final pass to Canaan Smithies.

Blackburn missed the conversion but within minutes was lining up another attempt after Iain Davies had scored following a Gareth English chip which was dropped by the Skirlaugh defence and knocked back over their try line. Blackburn added the two for a 40-0 lead.

A cricket score looked on the cards but Skirlaugh finally began to defend with some intent and, coupled with numerous Siddal errors, the home side kept Siddal out during the final half hour.

In fact Skirlaugh restored a little pride by grabbing the final try in the 78th minute. A neat grubber kick was spilt by Siddal and a Skirlaugh player picked up the loose ball and dived over the line. The conversion was missed.

Best for Siddal were Byron Smith, Iain Davies and Joe Martin.