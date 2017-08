Siddal are now one more victory away from clinching top spot ahead of the play-offs in the National Conference after beating Rochdale Mayfield 24-22.

The win meant Siddal ompleted a second successive flawless home campaign, with a 71st minute try from centre Zack McComb, converted by winger Gav Stead, proving decisive.

Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield Byron Smith

Pictures by Jade Smith.