Super 8s Qualifiers: Broncos performance a step back, says Marshall

Halifax coach Richard Marshall conceded his side took a step “backwards” as they slipped to a fifth loss in the Super 8s Qualifiers in London on Sunday afternoon.

The full time Broncos ran out 36-14 winners at Ealing, hitting Fax with a salvo in each half; three tries in eight first half minutes and then back to back scores as the game entered the final quarter.

Fax, who recalled outside backs Steve Tyrer and Rob Worrincy and prop Brandon Douglas, weren’t short of possession, but couldn’t conjure enough in attack and pierce a solid Broncos defence.

“They have done this to us before,” said Marshall, whose side slipped to a one-sided loss in London at the beginning of June.

“There’s a lot at stake, but they handled the occasion a lot better than us.

“We were up for it, we weren’t flat, but they were red hot at times.

“I think we would have needed to be at our very best today and we weren’t, it’s as simple as that.

“We got off to a decent start, but we let them back into the game and they pulled away.

“We do back our defence at this club and I’ll be honest, I’ll have to question some of our efforts and attitude in that area this weekend.

“They scrambled really hard; if someone made a mistake, someone covered for them.

“Their edge players came up really hard and frustrated us; we wanted to do that to them, to Barthau and Sammut, but they went through us a couple of times.

“We have delivered on most occasions this year, certainly to get into the Qualifiers, but it’s a new competition.

“We had a tough start that brought the best out in the group; Hull KR, Widnes, Warrington, we weren’t found wanting in those games.

“This was probably a step backwards though.

“London had more in the tank today.

“But I looked at the back of the programme and London have got 36 full time players in their squad.

“We’ve got 24 and they’re at work all week and that’s the reality.”

With 2018 looming, Fax, who are back in action at Leigh on Friday night, also announced the departure of two players over the weekend.

The young forward Martyn Reilly will join Dewsbury, while the Australian Mitch Cahalane will head back to Sydney.

Cahalane, who joined Fax from NSW Cup outfit Mounties alongside teammates Adam Tangata and Matt Place, has been a key figure over the last three seasons.

“Mitch is a tough, uncompromising player and has been a staple of our pack over the last 3 years,” said Marshall.

“He’s decided he wants to be nearer to his family, and as we all know family comes first.

“He’s been a good player for us and we’d like to wish Mitch and his family luck for the future.”