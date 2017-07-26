Super 8s Qualifiers: Fax kick off at KR

Have your say

Halifax will kick off their Super 8s Qualfiers fixtures with a return bout at Championship league leaders Hull KR on Sunday, August 6 (3.0).

Richard Marshall’s side, who beat the Robins 28-6 last weekend to clinch their place in the Qualifiers, will then host Super League outfit Widnes the following weekend.

But it is the televised game at hometown Warrington the following Saturday, August 19 (3.0), that will mean most to Marshall, who was assistant to Wolves coach Tony Smith before joining Fax almost three years ago.

“That’s the one I’m excited about and the players are excited about,” he said.

After that, Fax host Catalans Dragons on Sunday, September 3, before making the long-haul trip to London the following week.

Then it’s a Friday night clash with Leigh at the LSV before a home game against Featherstone on Sunday, September 24 (3.0).

Fax fixtures

August

6 Hull KR (A) (3.0)

13 Widnes (H) (3.0)

19 Warrington (A) (3.0)

September

3 Catalans (H) (3.0)

10 Broncos (A) (3.0)

15 Leigh (A) (3.0)

24 Featherstone (H) (3.0)