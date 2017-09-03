Super 8s Qualifiers: Fax miss out again against powerful Dragons

Halifax suffered a fourth straight loss in the Super 8s Qualifiers after finishing second best to a temperamental but hugely talented Catalans Dragons outfit at the Shay.

The star-studded Dragons won 24-0 to break their losing sequence at two matches and keep their chances of Super League survival very much alive.

The final scoreline could be considered cruel on Fax, but the Dragons’ class with the ball and their size and aggression in defence gave them a decisive edge against another full-blooded effort from the home side.

Richard Marshall’s side had piled on the pressure during the first half, forcing a string of errors and rattling their visitors to the extent that former Australian Test star Greg Bird ended up in the sin bin for a dangerous throw on Ben Heaton.

But with the scores locked up at 0-0, Steve McNamara’s 12 men took the lead when Luke Walsh’s kick was missed by the defence and back rower Louis Anderson scored on the half hour.

Walsh converted for a 6-0 lead and four minutes before half time Catalans scored again when Justin Horo put half back Richie Myler over under the posts.

Walsh’s conversion gave the French side a 12-0 lead and when full back Lewis Tierney skipped clear down the sideline and put centre Brayden Wiliame over in the corner four minutes after the break, Walsh converting, the game was drifitng out of reach at 18-0.

The contest continued to boil, with Vincent Duport and Ben Johnston both yellow carded after a scrap sparked by the Frenchman’s decision to ruffle the half back’s hair, but a late score from winger Fouad Yaha wrapped up Catalans’ success.

Halifax: Sharp; Saltonstall, Butler, Barber, Heaton; Murrell, Johnston; Morris, Kaye, Cahalane, Grady, Tangata, Grix. Subs: Boyle, Sio, Moore, Fairbank

Dragons: Tierney; Duport, Inu, Wiliame, Yaha; Walsh, Myler; Moa, Da Costa, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Garcia. Subs: Bird, Bousquet, Baitieri, Albert

Referee: Chris Kendall