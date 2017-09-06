Super 8s Qualifiers: Marshall confirms talks with referees boss

Halifax coach Richard Marshall confirmed he has had “dialogue” with RFL referees boss Steve Presley following Sunday’s 24-0 reversal against Catalans Dragons, having forwarded several video clips of specific incidents of foul play.

The worst of those has seen Dragons’ talisman Greg Bird hit with a season-ending four match ban for a spear tackle on Fax winger Ben Heaton, an offence which saw him sin binned by referee Chris Kendall.

“It should have been a red card,” said Marshall.

“It’s tough for the referees, but I’ve certainly seen players sent off for less than that.

“I sent Steve five or six clips, some of which he agreed with, some of which he didn’t.

“I just felt the referee should have been a bit tougher on the Super League side overall.

“It’s gone now though; Bird getting suspended isn’t going to make any difference to us so we’ll move on and focus on doing our own jobs.”

Fax are back in action in London on Sunday (3.0).