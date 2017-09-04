‘Silky’ shows way in final win

Skipper Christian Silkstone turned in another excellent performance as the Spenser Wilson Halifax League side won the West Yorkshire Area Knockout Cup in emphatic style yesterday.

The Triangle player took three for 28 and hit 63 not out as his team beat the Bradford Evening League by seven wickets in the final at Pudsey Congs.

Silkstone, who had scored 81 and 88 in the two previous rounds, finished the contest with a huge straight six.

It was no one-man show, however, with Warley’s Greg Keywood also shining with the ball and the top order Halifax batsmen performing solidly.

The Evening League were all out for 139 in the last of their 40 overs. Silkstone, who is only an occasion bowler and sometimes keeps wicket, teamed up with Keywood (4-20) to cut through the opposition ranks late on.

There had been a tidy eight over spell from Triangle’s Jack Gledhill (2-13) and SBCI’s Simon Wood finished with three victims behind the stumps.

Copley’s Chris Dennison (15), Mytholmroyd’s Jack Earle (23) and Cullingworth’s Ben Burkill (21) gave Halifax a steady start and Silkstone and Copley’s Oliver Thorpe (16 no) completed victory in the 27th over.

Halifax League spokesman Geoff Wright said the players had done the league proud and team boss Andrew Pinfield had done a great job with the side.