Smuts hits 70 in Tod defeat

Todmorden have slipped to fifth in the Lancashire League after a three-wicket home defeat at the hands of new leaders Darwen yesterday.

South African Kelly Smuts, whose brother Jon-Jon has been opening for South Africa in the T20 games against England, helped the Centre Vale men to 185 for nine with 70.

His back-up came from Simon Newbitt (44), Ben Sutcliffe (20), Kristian Garland (14) and skipper Andrew Sutcliffe (12).

Tod looked likely to win when the visitors stumbled to 85 for five in the 33rd over.

However, a 73-run stand between visiting skipper Mark Friend (45) and John Cordingley (45 no) tipped the scales the visitors’ way and Neil Cordingley (16 no) saw Darwen to victory with 10 balls to spare.

Northowram Fields bowed out of the Bradford League’s Jack Hampshire Cup by 43 runs away to Championship 2 leaders Hartshead Moor.

Fielding only six regular first teamers, they looked to have a great chance in the second round game when they had Moor on the ropes at 33 for five.

However, they were frustrated by Martin Ellis (44) and ex-Yorkshire and Scotland player Iain Wardlaw (22) as Moor totalled 146.

Matthew Rushworth, who had taken six wickets in the seconds on Saturday, added four for 24.

The Rams slumped from 36 without loss to 62 for seven and were all out for 103 with Paul Bottomley’s 22 the top score. Wardlaw and Mohammad Khan took three wickets each.