Smuts is at it again

South African sensation Kelly Smuts fired Todmorden to another Lancashire League win with more fireworks yesterday.

Smuts hit 130 not out for the Centre Vale men away to Burnley at Turf Moor. His 114-ball knock included 13 fours and three sixes.

Kristian Garland (47) shared an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 106 with the overseas man to clinch a six wicket win for the visitors with 13 balls to spare.

Earlier, Burnley had posted 219 for seven.

Smuts had scored a Lancashire League record 211 on his Tod debut against Colne a week earlier and followed up with five wickets and 66 not out as a sub professional in Walsden’s win over Rochdale on Saturday.

Walsden used Shash Pussegolla as their stand-in pro yesterday, with Umesh Karunaratne injured, and the Sri Lankan helped the Scott Street make it two Pennine League wins in successive days.

Walsden totalled 182 at Stayley, Pussegolla top scoring with 76, skipper Nick Barker hitting 31 and Joe Hanson 22 down the order.

Stayley were all out for 159 in reply with paceman Jamie Shackleton taking four for 28 and Pussegolla two for 41.

Calderdale interest in the Sykes Cup was ended at the first round stage yesterday.

Former winners Barkisland’s disappointing start to the Huddersfield League season continued with a five-wicket defeat against Hoylandswaine.

Luke Bridges hit 50 and took three for 25 but Barkisland’s score of 198 for eight proved insufficient.

Elland lost by nine wickets at Shelley in spite of totalling 265 for five.

Openers Mitchell O’Brien (73) and Liam Fletcher (68) showed the way for the Hullen Edge men but Elland’s bowlers made little impact with Louis Sykes hitting 111 not out.

Rastrick lost by six wickets at Moorlands after skipper Jacob Waterson (58) and Brad Birkhead (35) had top scored in the visitors’ 166 for nine.