Tod win washed out game

It may have been a pleasant summer Saturday afternoon in Calderdale but rain over ”the dark side” washed out Todmorden’s Lancashire League match at Nelson.

Andrew Sutcliffe’s visitors were in luck; they won on run rate after their hosts had reached 69 for one in reply to Tod’s 178 for eight.

Openers Simon Newbitt (37) and Ben Pearson (14) put on 49 but Tod slipped to 129 for seven and needed a battling unbeaten 52 from Kristian Garland to take them to a decent total.

Khurram Nazir’s four for 49 included the wicket of pro Kelly Smuts for 13.

Matt Collins picked up the wicket of Lewis Bradley (10) with the score on 26 but pro Devon Conway (20) and David Crotty (35) had laid firm foundations before the heavens opened in the league’s only game not to be concluded.

Victory completed a good couple of days for Tod, who had progressed to the quarter finals of the T20 competition with a 47-run home win over Ramsbottom on Friday, aided by 53 from 24 balls by Smuts.

Walsden were grateful to professional Umesh Karunaratne as they maintained their bid to retain the Pennine League title with a two-wicket win at Greenfield.

The hosts, sent in to bat, performed solidly to reach 183 for seven with Armand Krugel’s 38 the top score.

Karunaratne took four 56 off his 15 overs with his slow bowling and then won the game almost single-handedly with the bat, making 106 not out as the Scott Street men scrambled home.

The Sri Lankan hit eight maximums and his runs came off 84 balls. The next top scorer was opener Jake Hooson with 16.

Walsden had notched a seven wicket home win over Shaw in the T20 competition on Friday.

There were defeats for all of Calderdale’s three Bradford League sides.

Lightcliffe lost at home to East Bierley in the Premier Division and Northowram Fields and Brighouse went down at Altofts and Hartshead Moor respectively in Championships 2.

Lightcliffe are eighth, just one point ahead of East Bierley, after yesterday’s visitors avenged their opening day league defeat.

Rob Burton claimed an early wicket but Lightcliffe’s bowlers struggled after that with Mark Gill making a patient 50 and figuring in stands of 95 with Adam Patel (67) and 67 with Shaaiq Choudary (81) as the visitors amassed 264 for seven.

Former skipper Alex Stead made 82 off 114 balls in reply but lacked support with number eight Burton (28 no) the next top scorer as Umar Yaqub took 5-77 and limited the hosts to 225 for nine.

Northowram remain second in Championship Two in spite of a 23-run loss to Altofts, for whom all-rounder Farrouk Alam hit 71 not out and took three for 47.

Altofts made 226 for four with slow bowler Jason Smith (two for 43 off 15) the pick of the visiting attack.

The Rams looked out of it at 102 for eight but Smith (61 no) and opening bowler Zafar Khan (47 no) added 101 to take the visitors much closer to success than expected.

Top played bottom at Hartshead Moor and it was no surprise that the hosts continued on their merry way with a 72-run win over Brighouse.

Mohammad Khan added another 60 runs to his swollen seasonal tally as Moor made 226 for four, wicketkeeper Matt Garside (39) being the next top scorer.

Asad Mahmood (4-42) kept the visitors in the hunt but their batsmen were unable to cope with the pace of Iain Wardlaw, who took five for 47 and helped dismiss Brighouse for 150. Raja Naqeeb’s 41 not out gave the visitors respectability after they had been 75 for eight.

Barkisland slipped to the foot of the Huddersfield League’s top flight after a 72-run defeat away to fellow strugglers Golcar.

James Howson top scored with 67 in Golcar’s 241 for nine, visiting skipper Darren Robinson helping to keep his side in the hunt with three for 41.

However, Barkisland only managed 169 in reply with Craig Ruscoe (5-57) their main tormentor.

Fine performances from opening batsman Liam Fletcher and slow bowler Peter Dobson helped Elland to a 44-run win at Meltham in the Championship.

Fletcher made 95 at the top of the order and Paul Winrow scored 37, both falling to Ibrar Hussain, who finished with six for 44.

Meltham’s top six all made double figures but none went past 24 as Dobson took five for 40 and the hosts needed a late flurry of runs to get up to 171.

Rastrick boosted their promotion hopes with an impressive eight-wicket win at Mirfield PC.

Cavaliers have one of the smallest grounds around but were shackled by the visiting bowlers and managed only 86 before their last wicket fell in the 43rd over with Wasim Javed’s three for 24 the pick of some impressive bowling figures.

Rastrick were in no mood to hang around, knocking off the runs in 15.1 overs with 38 not out from Bradley Birkhead.