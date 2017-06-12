Ton for Charlie in fine win

Halifax’s Joe Lumb side got off the mark at the second attempt this season with Charlie Holt Conway and Henry Lamper the stars of a thrilling run chase against Nidderdale at SBCI yesterday.

The visitors powered to 252 for six, helped by a 190-run stand between openers Luke Haider (137) and Nat Cutts (50), before surprisingly declaring with 10 overs left.

However, their confidence backfired when Halifax knocked off the runs.

Matthew Crowther (Bradshaw) and Jordan Croft (Outlane) put on 58 before Croft lost his wicket, Crowther followed at 77 but Louis Cockburn (Northowram Fields) and Holt Conway (SBCI) pushed the score on to 115 before Cockburn departed.

Callum Philipson (Northowram Fields) departed with just a further 14 runs added but Conway was steadily moving towards 50 and club mate Dan Brock helped move the score on to 160 before he departed.

Lamper, another SBCI player, joined Conway with Halifax still needing 93 in 13 overs,

They kept the runs ticking over until 47 were needed off six overs with all Nidderdale players on the boundary and trying to keep Conway off the strike.

Lamper hit a six and a four in the 45th over before Conway took the bowling by the scruff of the neck, hitting 18 off four balls before being caught on the edge for an excellent 103.

With 20 required off four overs, Lamper took up the mantle and got them in one over, finishing on 35 not out.

Team boss Peter Taylor said the biggest talking point had been why Nidderdale had declared, a decision which had fired up the Halifax players.

A delighted Taylor said it had been the best performance by a junior representative team that he had been in charge of.

“They never let their heads go down when they were under the cosh from the opening partnership. I’m very proud of what they achieved.”