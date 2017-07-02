Top two open up 19-point gap

Arch rivals Booth and Jer Lane have reached the half-way point of the Spenser Wilson Halifax League season with a 19-point advantage over the rest.

Both banked maximum points on a day of one-sided contests in the Premier Division.

Last week’s heavy rain had clearly left its mark on pitches with one side in each of the six games bowled out for 144 or fewer.

Booth retained their three point advantage over Jer Lane and are 22 ahead of the new third-placed side Mytholmroyd, after a nine-wicket romp at Northowram HT.

The leaders were without a handful of first choice players, including watching skipper Richard Laycock who has had his appendix out, but they still rolled over the next to bottom side for 94.

Jonathan Cockroft was handed the new ball and took three wickets to leave Northowram 30 for four.

Chris Conroy (31) and Harry Talbot (24) added 56 before the last six wickets fell for the addition of eight runs, Patrick Thomas taking five for 23.

Steven Senior (56 no) and Rob Laycock (39 no) wrapped up victory after Mark Johnstone (1) had fallen to Talbot with the score on seven.

Oxenhope’s five-match winning run stalled at Jer Lane, where Kieran Roger, Amjid Khan and Simon Collins shared the 10 wickets to dismiss them for 144 with Lewis Hopkinson (42) the top scorer.

Tahir Khan’s 60 sealed a five-wicket success for Lane, who have made no secret of their desire to join the Bradford League.

Jack Earle was Mytholmroyd’s man of the match for the second week running, hitting 115 as his side scored 277 for seven against Sowerby St Peter’s.

Earle followed up with three for 26 as the St Peter’s club mustered only 96 in reply.

Thornton had an easy seven-wicket win at Triangle, whose score of 131 was much below par at Grassy Bottom. Bradley Weatherhead (six for 41) and Nikki Hutchinson (53 no) hastened the home side’s demise.

Bottom side Queensbury were dismissed for 135 at SBCI with teenager Henry Lamper taking four for 27.

George Hampshire (79 no) and Sam Hinchcliffe (53 no) completed a maximum margin success for the Church Instutute.

Copley capitulated to 107 all out in reply to hosts Warley’s 240 for six.

Chris Atkinson made 72 and brother Ben 55 in the first half of the contest.

Five-wicket Liam Senior was the star performer after tea, when only Mohammed Seraj (42), Matthew Rowles (22) and Chris Kessie (30) made double figures.

Premier Division: Oxenhope 144 (Hopkinson 42, A Khan 4-48), *Jer Lane 148-5 (T Khan 60): pts 3-12. *Mytholmroyd 277-7 (J Earle 115, Ahmed 48, Leonard 4-89), Sowerby St Peter’s 96: pts 12-2. *Northowram HT 94 (Thomas 5-23), Booth 100-1 (Senior 56*): pts 0-12. Queensbury 135 (Lamper 4-27), *SBCI 136-0 (Hampshire 79*, Hinchcliffe 53*): pts 1-12. *Triangle 131 (Sykes 48, Weatherhead 6-41), Thornton 135-3 (Hutchinson 53, G Soames 40): pts 2-12. *Warley 240-6 (C Atkinson 72, B Atkinson 55), Copley 107 (Seraj 42, Senior 5-33): pts 12-2.

Points (played 11): Booth 109, Jer Lane 106, Mytholmroyd 87, Oxenhope 87, Thornton 83, SBCI 80, Warley 80, Sowerby St Peters 70, Copley 61, Triangle 56, Northowram HT 52, Queensbury 43.