Triangle and Sowerby bag wins

Triangle and Sowerby St Peter’s were yesterday’s biggest jackpot winners on the weather lottery in the Spenser Wilson Halifax League.

They banked victories in the only two Premier Division games to be completed on another rain-hit Saturday.

Triangle climbed to seventh with a four-wicket win at Copley while Sowerby are fourth after a five-wicket success at Northowram Hedge Top.

Mark Thristan (71) and Oliver Thorpe (40) helped Copley get off to a strong start but both fell to Nathan Madden, who along with Dave Turner took four wickets to limit the hosts to 200.

Triangle were in no mood to hang around and Christian Silkstone made 59 before Jack Gledhill (25 no) and Josh Graham (21 no) sealed victory in the 31st over.

Matthew Hoyle (four for six) and Ben Watkins (four for 32) paved the way for Sowerby’s win at Northowram.

Skipper Tom Clee hit 75 and Chris Conroy 30 but Northowram last their last six wickets for 15 runs to finish with an inadequate 151.

A 58-run opening partnership between Ben Watkins (31) and Adam Clarke (28) put Sowerby firmly on the victory trail and Hayden Bruce’s 31 not out helped bring home a 12-point haul.

Copley have slipped to the bottom while Booth have an eight point advantage at the top after the champions collected five points from an abandoned home game against Queensbury.

Moazzam Ayub, Nigel Horsfall and Usman Saghir picked up all 10 wickets between them as Queensbury made 203 with more runs from the middle and late order.

Play ended after the fall of Steve Senior for 23 in the 11th over with Booth 43 for one.

Mytholmroyd’s bid to stage a repeat of the previous Sunday’s home Parish Cup win over Jer Lane was thwarted when the visitors reached three without loss in reply to their 283.

Warley were 76 for six on the short trip to SBCI before Nolan Bottomley (40 no) and Greg Keywood (32) helped them to 148 for seven. SBCI were 25 for two when play was halted.

There was no play in the Thornton v Oxenhope contest.