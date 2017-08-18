Warley chase record win

Warley will bid to create history in Sunday’s Crossley Shield final against Triangle at Upper Hopton (1.0).

They will attempt to win the competition for the fourth time in a row, something never achieved in the 70-year history of the Halifax League’s second team competition.

They have already matched the three successive wins by teams from their own club in 1963, 1964 and 1965.

Overall, Warley have just one more Shield success than Triangle, who will be trying to join them at the head of the honours list with nine.

Warley’s recent record in the competition and the fact that they have beaten Triangle twice in the league this season, as they bid for a fourth league crown in six years, means they will start favourites.

However, Triangle know what it takes to win on the big stage and have some dangerous players in their ranks.

Gary Rodger scored heavily in the club’s Parish Cup final win over Mytholmroyd two years ago while the far more swashbuckling Tony Sykes has crashed many centuries down the years.

Seam bowler Richard ‘Coggan’ Turner is another player with plenty of first team experience but Kurtis Whippey, who destroyed Bridgeholme in the semi-final, will not be involved.

Warley have one of the most decorated players in the local game in Andrew Oates while Craig Brennan and Rob Keywood, who could be an injury down, have had more than their share of success and been prolific wicket-takers at this level.

Oates’s son Dominic, Keywood’s son Liam, Jimmy Sarwar and Faheem Khatana are among the talented younger players in the side.

The Rotary Club of Sowerby Bridge is supporting the event.

Triangle: Steven Wood, David Wilson, Anthony Sykes, Gary Rodger, John Moore, Mark Uttley, Ryan O’Neill, George Palin, Andrew Heptinstall, Richard Turner, Edward Denham, Ian Stocks, Martin Silkstone.

Warley: Jimmy Sarwar, Andrew Oates, Dominic Oates, Ben Schofield, Faheem Khatana, Liam Keywood, Haroon Razzak, Richard Hine, James Cooper, Craig Brennan, Rob Keywood, Corey White, Paul Shannon.

Umpires: Geoff Cowgill and Phil Gatehouse.