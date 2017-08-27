All aboard to uncover Halifax’s hidden gems

History lovers have the chance to hop on board a magical open-top bus tour to see Halifax’s hidden gems close up and in all their glory.

The bus tours have been organised by Halifax Minster with the aim of promoting tourism in the town.

The tours will run on September 9 and Sunday, September 10 and give passengers chance to delve into the fascinating history of the town - and perhaps uncover some surprises along the way.

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Our walking tours, which began as an experiment five years ago, have been very popular and successful so this year we have decided to introduce the bus tours for those who may struggle walking tour.

“TJ Walsh will be bringing the open top mini bus- Benjamin Bus – for the tours, which will take in key buildings in Halifax town centre along with together with People Park, Akroydon and Dean Clough.

“The tours are a unique opportunity to sit back, enjoy a commentary, while having a special view of our unique town centre. There is so much to see and so many interesting tales to tell.”

The tours, which last 45 minutes, start and finish at the Minster and are restricted to only 15 people per trip so advanced booking is essential.

Tickets for the bus tours will cost £5 and to book please call the Minster office on 01422 355436.

As well as the bus tours there will be walking tours on offer from from Thursday September 7 to Sunday September 10.

The tours, which take around two hours, begin at Halifax Town Hall and finish at the Minster with a welcome cup of tea or coffee – and an optional climb to the top of the Minster tower.

For more information on the tours visit the Halifax Minster website at www.halifaxminster.org