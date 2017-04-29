Artist Joe lays bare her world in “Cellotape”

Artist Joe Hesketh presents her latest exhibition Cellotape at Artsmill, Hebden Bridge from May 3-21 with a preview this coming Sunday, April 30 (2pm to 4pm).

“Cellotape is about my world, everything in it all stuck together,” says Joe, who has her studio at Higherford Mill, Barrowford, Lancashire..

“The nature of it and the ridiculous things that occur on this planet.

“The work is developed from the roots of my thinking and my main interest lies in the making and building of an object to provide an offering for all to ponder.

“I paint in oils, for my sculpture I’ll use anything I can get my hands on, my eyes are always open to find new things from clocks to junk, old chairs and I’ll fix it all together with ex foam.

“I wouldn’t cope without paint, trifle, green tea, my roller skates and coffee,” she adds.

For more information call 01422 647072 or go to www.artsmill.org