Halifax Playhouse.

Autumn launch

Albert and Harold ride into Halifax on their famous junk cart heralding a new season of productions at the Playhouse. The comedy duo - otherwise known as Steptoe and Son - were a staple of TV viewers in the 1960s and 70s, Now on October 28 Hambledon Productions breath new life into Ray Galton and Alan Simpson’s rag and bone men. If you loved Roxy Music then Roxy Musique may just give you the fix you’re after. Their act is played in two sets, firstly the hugely creative 1972-75 period and then the later singles on September 16. Chantel McGregor is a big favourite in these parts and she’s coming to town on September 23 as part of her European tour. Laughs, pathos and tenderness are to the fore as Planet Rabbit presents Let Sleeping Bags Lie, the tale of a 72-year-old widower’s search for companionship and cuddles without upsetting his son (September 28). Northern Spark and Bite My Thumb present Shakespeare’s classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream on September 29 and 30. There’s classic rock from Pink Floydian on October 7 - one of the most accurate tribute bands. Halifax Thespians present Joe Orton’s comic What the Butler Saw in the bar studio from October 10-14 and then The Vicar of Dibley 2, adapted from the original TV series by Joyce Branagh on the main stage from December 5-9. Halifax Gilbert & Sullivan Society this year present Patience from November 8-11 followed by the enduring Sister Act from November 14-18.