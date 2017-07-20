Celebrating summer with style

Talented young dancers took to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, stage last Sunday to present their summer show “Formation”.

The dancers, aged between two and 17, train at LWDanceworks which is based at Calderdale College, some of the older students moving on to SLP College at Leeds - a specialist dance college - after the show, which included all styles of dance and musical theatre.

Laura Warburton said the dancers had rehearsed hard and enjoyed the production.