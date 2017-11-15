Eureka visitor numbers soar with digiPlaySpace to stay until 2018

Eureka! the national children's museum has had its busiest summer in nearly 20 years and one of its new attractions will be in place until 2018.

The museum has announced the internationally-acclaimed digiPlaySpace will now stay in Yorkshire until April 15, 2018.

Created by artists from across the globe, digiPlaySpace is packed full of exciting stuff for kids to touch, control and play; combining fun and learning with robots, electronics, stop-motion animation, music and gaming.

The exhibition arrived at Eureka! in July, on its first ever visit to Europe from the Toronto International Film Festival.

It has given the museum one of its busiest summers ever with nearly 60,000 visitors through the doors leading to bosses predicting the busiest year since 1998 with 300,000+ visits.

Leigh-Anne Stradeski, Eureka! Chief Executive, says: “We were proud to be the first museum in Europe to host digiPlaySpace and are now so excited that children locally and nationwide have more time to come and visit us in Yorkshire to experience it.

“digiPlaySpace has gone down a storm with parents and children alike and our staff love it too.

"It has brought loads of laughter and screams of excitement to our Spark Gallery.

"Each of the 14 exhibits offers a glimpse of what the future of museum interaction looks like and because our young visitors are increasingly digitally-savvy, it’s extremely rewarding for us to be offering such a forward-thinking installation.”

digiPlaySpace was first introduced by TIFF in 2012 and its arrival here - supported by Arts Council England - marked Eureka!’s 25th anniversary year.

Elizabeth Muskala, Director of Youth Learning and TIFF Kids International Film Festival, explains: “TIFF is committed to engaging young audiences in the art of storytelling, critical thinking and media literacy.

“digiPlaySpace is an interactive playground that brings together art and technology to inspire and entertain kids and parents alike. These new media experiences are designed to engage young audiences in play and learning and to unlock their creative potential. We're thrilled to collaborate with Eureka!”

The news comes soon after Eureka! marked its 25th anniversary year by revealing huge expansion plans, with an aspiration to launch a second visitor attraction in Merseyside alongside the redevelopment of its existing site in Halifax.