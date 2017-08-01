FULL VIDEO: Halifax turns out in force for the grand opening of the Piece Hall

Hundreds of people have turned out on Yorkshire Day for the opening of the £19m revamped Piece Hall in Halifax.

This is our Facebook Live video of the opening from when the first visitors walked through the gates at 9.30am to the ringing of the restored trading bell by Halifax para-athlete Hannah Cockroft at 10am, which signalled the new era and the new shops, businesses, bars and restaurants start to trade.

Roger Marsh, chairman of the Piece Hall Trust, leader of Calderdale Council Councillor Tim Swift and the Mayor of Calderdale Ferman Ali were among those who gave speeches and welcomed the visitors.

Nicola Chance Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, has described the day as ‘giving the building back to the people after being closed for so long’.

Three new spaces have been dedicated to its heritage, telling the Piece Hall’s story and shedding light on the aspirations of its founders, ambitions which are in tune with those building in the modern day.

