Good Ness Gracious me! It’s the Frou Frou Club

Burlesque is the word at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre on March 4 with the latest Frou Frou Club presented by the town’s own Lady Wildflower.
It will be a night to remember with five acts being joined by newcomer Arabella Twist - a student of the host.
Performers include Abigail Collins who, according to programme notes, has the physique of an athlete and the mouth of Joan Rivers.
Then there’s fire-eating Vaudevillian showgirl Talulah Blue; tattoedtemptress Lady Wildflower voted in the top 20 best UK burlesque acts for the last three years; International award-winning cabaret and circus performerPi the Mime; and Good Ness Gracious, a cabaret chameleon with characters galore.
There’s also an after show party with DJ CROM.
Doors open 7:30pm, the show starts at 8pm. Strictly over 18s only. Tickets £12.50 in advance, £15 on the door. Go to thefroufrouclub.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.