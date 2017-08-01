LIVE: Hannah Cockroft rings bell at grand opening of Halifax Piece Hall on Yorkshire Day

Hundreds of people have turned out for the opening of the £19m revamped Piece Hall.

Here is our live coverage of the opening as members of the public make their way onto the Grade I listed building.

The gates opened around 9.30am, ahead of the ringing of the restored trading bell by Halifax para-athlete Hannah Cockroft at 10am, which signalled the new era and the new shops, businesses, bars and restaurants start to trade.

Nicola Chance Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, has described the day as ‘giving the building back to the people after being closed for so long’.

Three new spaces have been dedicated to its heritage, telling the Piece Hall’s story and shedding light on the aspirations of its founders, ambitions which are in tune with those building in the modern day.

