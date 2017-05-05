Local exhibition by top selling UK artist

Rozanne Bell the UK’s best-selling artist will open an exhibition of her latest paintings at the Harrison Lord Art Gallery in Brighouse on Saturday (May 6).

It will be her first visit to Yorkshire and her many fans are eagerly awaiting a chance to meet her and see this exhibition which features over 50 new original works, all displaying her characteristically colourful and quirky style.

“It’s very exciting to welcome such a famous artist to the gallery. Rozanne Bell’s style of painting is so uplifting and colourful it’s no surprise that she is so hugely popular,” said gallery owner Steven Lord.

Rozanne has become one of the UK’s most loved artists because her witty, convivial and vibrant style which is always uplifting in mood.

Her celebrated depictions of wild-flowers, cosy sheep-farming villages, dreamy coastlines and quaint little fishing harbours are quintessentially British and yet unprecedented use of luminous colour and the trademark resin and metallic embellishments come from a very different influence – her native Zimbabwe. She was born there in 1962 and her early work was inspired by Zimbabwe’s jaw-dropping natural beauty and timeless culture.

During this period, Zimbabwe’s burgeoning tourist industry began to expose her work to an international audience and she found particular popularity in the USA and UK.

When Zimbabwe left the Commonwealth in 2002, Rozanne chose to settle in England and merge the drama and impact of her African roots with the mystery and atmosphere of the Dorset coast and the coves and harbours of Cornwall.

Rozanne has developed in her work a style and a technique which makes each and every painting totally unique. Having had no formal art schooling, she cultivated her natural flair and talent.

“Ever since I first picked up a paint brush with my mother as a little girl, the compulsion to paint has dominated my life. I know that the extraordinary colours, light and contrasts of Zimbabwe where I grew up are to blame. Art became and has ever been my friend, supporting my children and me throughout.” said Rozanne

One of her greatest achievements was the charity auction of her remarkable Rocking Horse at Sotheby’s, Bond Street alongside works by celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Maureen Lipman and Joanna Lumley, in aid of the charity CHIVA Africa which is working in Africa to stop the spread of HIV in children and teenagers. The exhibition continues until the end of May and is free to enter. More details from www.harrisonlord.co.uk or call 01484 722462.