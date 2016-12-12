On this day in Yorkshire 1983: Crash traps girl in Leeds

A girl passenger had to be released from the wreckage of a van this afternoon after it smashed into a shop in Bayswater Road, Harehills, Leeds following a collision with a car.

Eye witness Mr. Robert Young, of Gledhow Road said the accident happened near Bayswater Road’s junction with Gledhow Road at what he described as an accident blackspot.

“The van was in collision with the car then the van ended up in the front of a newspaper and grocery shop called Hassan” Mr. Young said.

“There were two fire engines, the police and an ambulance. Both drivers seemed all right but the girl was trapped in the van by the shop grid which was brought down to the van by the impact”.

The girl was taken to hospital.

