Saddle up for burlesque festival

Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival celebrates its fifth anniversary with acts performing in venues across Hebden Bridge and Todmorden from April 27-30.

The 2017 Festival includes 10 live events with over 50 performers travelling here from all over the UK, Europe, Australia, South America, America and Japan.

There will be nine workshops ranging from burlesque skills such as Fan Dancing to physical theatre classes in Modern Clowning, Marketing workshops and a Stage Makeup Masterclasses.

Also the Burlesque Bazaar - a family friendly shopping event with independent traders and designer-makers is at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on April 30. See next week’s WOW for full details.