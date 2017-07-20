Square dance

Dance Creates Conference.
Square Chapel, Halifax. Thursday, October 26
Anyone interested or involved in dance for young people is invited to participate in Yorkshire Dance’s sixth annual conference at Square Chapel. The dance development organisation for Yorkshire presents Dance Creates in partnership with The Children & Young People’s Dance Network North. Dance Creates will examine young people’s voice in dance choreography and performance through a day of debates, practical workshops, talks and performances. Tickets for Dance Creates are available now, priced £20 - £45, from Yorkshire Dance’s box office, 0113 243 8765 or online at yorkshiredance.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.