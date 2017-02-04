Unlikely heroes feature in spring exhibitions

New work by artists including Mark Murphy, John Baldwin, Martin Waters and Ian C Taylor is featured in the spring exhibitions at Dean Clough Galleries, Halifax, which open on Saturday, February 11.

Also featured will be 80 works, many of them prepared specially for the exhibition, by Andrew Crane who combines textured surfaces with an interest in typography.

Mark Murphy has been exhibiting in Yorkshire for more than 30 years and his recent interest in portraiture has inspired guest curator Doug Binder to devote two rooms to his new and past achievements.

Artist John Baldwin is best known for his experimental paint techniques and the national success of works produced on Levi jeans and Adidas trainers.

There will also be photography by Walter Lewis whose work on ‘Unlikely Heroes’ is a record of his journey round the UK to record people determined to live off their own produce, and paintings from Hull artist Martin Waters.

The galleries are open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free. Tel: 01422 250250.