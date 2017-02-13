BREAKING: American punk rock icons Green Day to play Sheffield Arena

American punk rock icons Green Day will play Sheffield Arena this summer, it has been announced today.

The chart-topping band - who have sold over 75 million records world wide - have had three UK numbe one albums including 2004's rock opera American Idiot, 21st Century Breakdown in 2009 and most recent release, last year's Revolution Radio.

Greatest hits include five UK top 10 singles Basket Case, American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends and The Saints Are Coming.

Now they are bringing their Revolution Radio Tour to the Sheffield Arena, along with special guests Rancid, on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Tickets - on sale from 9am on Friday, February 17 - will be priced £72.80, £61.60 and £44.24, via www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, by calling 0114 256 56 56 or in person at the Sheffield Arena Box Office.

Green Day are celbrating ore than three decades as a band, formed in 1986 by lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt. For much of the group's career, the they have been a trio with drummer, Tré Cool.

Since breaking through in 1994 with the Dookie album, they have become one of the world’s biggest bands with a succession of hit albums. American Idiot reignited the band's popularity with a younger generation.



They have won five Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, in what was their first year of eligibility for induction.

In total they have released12 studio albums, two live albums, four compilation albums, one soundtrack album, four video albums, 10 extended plays, four box sets, 42 singles, 10 promotional singles and 39 music videos.