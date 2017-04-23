Bread, jam and a cup of rosie...

Here’s a great recipe for a very homely rhubarb and raspberry jam courtesy of head chef Darren Parkinson and his team at the Shibden Mill Inn. For more recipes go to http://www.shibdenmillinn.com/recipe-of-the-month

Ingredients

800g rhubarb, cut into small pieces

500g fresh raspberries

2 sprigs of tarragon

1 large orange, zest and juice

200ml of water

1kg granulated sugar

10g sachet pectin

How to make

lIn a large pan, mix rhubarb, raspberries, tarragon, orange zest, juice and water.

lBring slowly to the boil and boil gently for 30 to 40 minutes until everything is soft and slightly thickened.

lPut a small plate in the freezer to use to test setting point later.

lTo sterilise the jars, wash 5 or 6 jars in hot soapy water then place on a baking tray covered in foil, and put in a medium hot oven (140) for about 20 minutes.

lAdd the sugar and pectin.

lBring to a rolling boil and boil rapidly for 5 minutes until ready to set.

lLeave to cool for 5 minutes then pour into sterile jars.

lLeave to cool before placing in the fridge.